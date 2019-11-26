Cake Decor Coloured Writing Icing 76G

with out a picture you cant tell the colour etc
with out a picture you cant tell the colour etc
Red Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Carmine, Paprika Extract, Titanium Dioxide), Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Black Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Green Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Colours (Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide), Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Blue Coloured Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin)
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Made in the UK
76g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1635kJ/387kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|80.8g
|of which sugars
|75.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019