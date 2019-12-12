Oatly Salted Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml

Absolutely amazing!
Absolutely amazing ice cream! Could not believe it is dairy free! The texture is brilliant and the taste is just awesome! Now keen to try the rest of the range!
Disappointing
I love Oatly milk so was keen to try this. Unfortunately, it's really just like vanilla. Hardly any salted caramel sauce at all. Needs more please. Then it would be great.
Going to stock up!
I dont usually leave reviews but this deserves one! I was sceptical, having recently gone dairy free for health, I hadnt tried a dairy free ice cream before. This is just amazing! Stays soft and smooth, delicious generous salted caramel running through, amazing in a waffle cone as a quick dessert.