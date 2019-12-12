By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Salted Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
Oatly Salted Caramel Ice Cream 500Ml
Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut and Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Beta Carotene), Contains 10% Salted Caramel Sauce

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-21119 Malmö.

Return to

  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 921 kJ / 220 kcal
Fat 12 g
of which saturates 6,5 g
Carbohydrate 27 g
of which sugars 23 g
Fibre 0,7 g
Protein 0,7 g
Salt 0,29 g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Absolutely amazing!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing ice cream! Could not believe it is dairy free! The texture is brilliant and the taste is just awesome! Now keen to try the rest of the range!

Disappointing

3 stars

I love Oatly milk so was keen to try this. Unfortunately, it's really just like vanilla. Hardly any salted caramel sauce at all. Needs more please. Then it would be great.

Going to stock up!

5 stars

I dont usually leave reviews but this deserves one! I was sceptical, having recently gone dairy free for health, I hadnt tried a dairy free ice cream before. This is just amazing! Stays soft and smooth, delicious generous salted caramel running through, amazing in a waffle cone as a quick dessert.

