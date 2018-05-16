Paxo Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 170G

- Energy232kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.43g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ
Product Description
- Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing Mix
- Makes 12 stuffing balls
- Made with delicious herbs and seasoning
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chestnuts (10%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) (Sugar, Cranberries), Dried Onion, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Salt, Sugar, Dried Rosemary, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Tomato Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Yeast, Dextrose, Ground Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 220°C, fan oven to 200°C, Gas mark 7.
2. Empty the sachet into a bowl, adding 425ml of boiling water, mixing well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
3. Leave to stand for 5 minutes then place the stuffing into either an ovenproof dish or alternatively form into stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes until piping hot.
Preparation and Usage
- There's so much you can do with Paxo...
- Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausagemeat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo makes your roasts taste fantastic. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Why not try serving with pork chops, steaks or fish to add a delicious crunch and flavour. It's also great as a stuffing for tomatoes and peppers for a Mediterranean twist.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- For information call 0800 234 6328 (UK Only)
- www.paxo.co.uk
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per stuffing ball (45g)
|Energy
|515kJ
|232kJ
|122kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.6g
|10.2g
|of which Sugars
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.43g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls
|-
|-
