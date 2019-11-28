By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chilli, Mint & Lime Salt 90G

Wicked Kitchen Chilli, Mint & Lime Salt 90G
£ 1.60
£0.18/10g

New

Product Description

  • A sea salt blend with chilli flakes, mint and lime juice powder.
  • Chilli rating: mild
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Flavouring, Lime Juice Powder, Chilli Flakes, Mint, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Maltodextrin, Cayenne Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For best before end: see base of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Dashing over your pasta dishes, sprinkling over fresh crisp salads or adding to the rim of your margaritas!

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 174kJ
-42kcal
Fat 1.9g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which sugars 0.1g
Fibre 3.2g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 83.2g

Lovely!

5 stars

Lovely, would highly recommend. Great sprinkled on salads.

