By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Barista Oat 1Litre

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Barista Oat 1Litre
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

New

Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy182 kJ 43 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2 g
    4%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182 kJ / 43 kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Our awesome European oats love great coffee. So however you make your coffee at home - frothy or flat, piping hot or poured over ice - the mild oat taste of Alpro® Barista Oat brings out the best in your favourite beans. It contains only naturally occurring sugars, with none added. But the big question is, can you make a cool pattern on top? Yes, absolutely.
  • All plant, fabulously foamable
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of vitamins B2, B12, D
  • No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Free from dairy
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Source of vitamins B2, B12, D
  • No added sugars
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat, (10%)), Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Sea Salt, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Lactose
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal in coffee and tea
  • Cold as ice
  • Just a splash
  • In your macha moment
  • You name it!
  • With a foamy layer
  • Works great with any at home device you like, such as a milk frother. A couple of tricks to create that perfect layer of foam: Start with our drink chilled, and keep the heating temperature below 70°C.
  • And it's not only great in coffee. Gulp it down cold from a glass or splash over cereal.
  • Can be used hot or cold.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 182 kJ / 43 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g
of which Sugars 3.2 g
Fibre 0.2 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0.11 g
D0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Vitamins:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Creamy, Tasty, Nutritious

5 stars

1. Porridge. 2. Tasty. 3. Refreshing Drink.

Usually bought next

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Oatly Oat Drink Semi 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Longlife Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Alpro Barista Almond 1 Litre

£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here