Pringles Piri Piri Chicken 180G
- Energy636 kJ 152 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy /100 g
Product Description
- Piri Piri Chicken Flavour Savoury Snack
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Rice chip used to boost the flavour experience
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Dehydrated Potatoes, Corn Flour, Modified Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Piri Piri Chicken Flavour Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Spices {Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Bird's Eye Chilli, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, White Pepper}, Lactose {Milk}, Salt, Acidity Regulator {Sodium Diacetate}, Acid {Citric Acid}, Flavourings, Oregano, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Smoke Flavourings), Emulsifier (E471), Wheat Starch, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom.
Number of uses
Portions per 180 g package: 6
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy:
|2121 kJ
|636 kJ
|8%
|-
|507 kcal
|152 kcal
|Fat:
|27 g
|8.1 g
|12%
|of which saturates:
|2.5 g
|0.8 g
|4%
|Carbohydrate:
|60 g
|18 g
|7%
|of which sugars:
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre:
|2.7 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein:
|4.7 g
|1.4 g
|3%
|Salt:
|1.6 g
|0.48 g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
