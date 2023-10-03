Nip+Fab Salicylic Fix Night 60 Pads

Nip+Fab Salicylic Fix NT 60 pads Salicylic Fix Night Pads are formulated with salicylic acid to unclog the trapped dirt and oil in your pores and preventing future breakouts.

Stop breakouts in their tracks with the Salicylic Fix Night Pads. With just one swipe, your skin will be decongested as the salicylic acid unclogs the trapped dirt and oil in your pores, whilst the Asian lotus flower extract gets to work balancing your sebum production, preventing future breakouts and soothing skin overnight. How it works: Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid exfoliates inside your pores, flushing out congestion making it a hero ingredient in the fight against blackheads and blemishes. Hyaluronic acid: Adds moisture back into the skin, reducing dryness and preventing flaking. Phytofuse rejuvenate: Speeds up healing time.

At Nip+Fab, our goal is simple. Luxury, ingredient-led skincare formulations at high street prices and an ingredient education for everybody. We’ve been making results-driven, accessible formulas for over 10 years, so no matter what a customer's age or skin concern, they can find a range that suits them and their skin. We believe great skin can be for everyone, and that you shouldn't need a chemistry degree to get good skin. We make balanced, regime-based skincare solutions with customers' concerns in mind. It all starts with the right combination of products, coupled with consistency and time, to see maximum benefits. From refining skin’s texture to reducing pore size and tackling breakouts and blemishes, we make our vegan and cruelty-free products for everyone. We do the science, you see the results.

55 mm diameter

Breakout fighting pads with wound healing actives as well as salicylic acid Formulated with a salicylic acid, these pads offer the quickest way to heal blemishes while you sleep, balancing sebum production to prevent future breakouts. Smooths skin Reduce appearance of enlarged pores Balance sebrum production Reduce inflammation Exfoliates inside your pores Flush out congestion Reduce blackheads, blemishes

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Salvia Hispanica, Seed Extract, Salicylic Acid, Propanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactobacillus Ferment, Benzyl Salicylate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

60 x Pads

Preparation and Usage