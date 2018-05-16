Galaxy Milk Chocolate Egg & Enchanted Milk Chocolate Eggs 234G

Product Description
- Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy® Enchanted Eggs - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8.0%), dusted with a rose gold coloured coating.
- A hollow milk chocolate egg with Galaxy®Enchanted Eggs
- Galaxy® chocolate with crunchy caramel rolled in rose gold
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~ 7, Portion size: 25g
- Galaxy® Enchanted Eggs
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 234g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
234g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Starch, Maize Protein, Colour/Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 28g (%*) Energy 2158kJ 604kJ (7%) - 516kcal 144kcal (7%) Fat 27g 7.5g (11%) of which saturates 16g 4.5g (23%) Carbohydrate 61g 17g (7%) of which sugars 60g 17g (19%) Protein 6.5g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.35g 0.10g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
