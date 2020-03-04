Sheba Fine Flakes Poultry Selection In Gravy 12X85g
Product Description
- Sheba Fine Flks Poultry Seln in Gravy 12x85g
- Delicate fine flakes carefully coated in a delicious gravy. This recipe is a masterclass of precision made with only the finest flaked pieces, meaning a delicate texture can be enjoyed in every bite. Choose Sheba Fine Flakes cat food in gravy to inspire a nuzzle of affection. Available in 85g wet cat food pouches
- Healthy cat food made with natural and quality ingredients* that have been responsibly sourced from our trusted suppliers. All ingredients are fully traceable. High quality Sheba adult wet cat food in gravy provides complete and balanced everyday meals for your feline companion. Sheba wet cat food is made with no fillers. This ensures that your cat is getting the nutrients they need and nothing they don't. These cat food recipes have been carefully prepared with over 30 years of expertise, and served in convenient Sheba 85g wet cat food pouches. This delicious wet cat food recipe will become a familiar favourite and provide a variety of tastes & textures your cat is bound to adore.
- At Sheba we have been preparing delicious wet cat food recipes for over 30 years. These flavourful everyday cat food favourites with a variety of tastes and textures that your cat knows and loves. Such a varied adult cat food menu is sure to satisfy your cat's desire for irresistible daily meal experiences.
- Pack size: 1020G
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 2 1/2, 4 kg 3, 5 kg 3 1/2
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg 1 1/2 + 15 g, 4 kg 2 + 20 g, 5 kg 2 1/2 + 20 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet SHEBA® and a dry food.
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- 68 kcal/85 g
Name and address
GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
IE: Mars Ireland,
PO Box 3856,
Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
0800 738 800
www.mars.co.uk/contact
www.uk.sheba.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
12 x 85g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 4.5 Inorganic matter: 1.7 Crude fibres 0.30 Moisture: 83.0 Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.34 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.8 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.4 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 16.2 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Duck), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 94% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
Storage
Nutrition
