Crave Dog Protein Chunks With Chicken 55G
New
Product Description
- Crave Dog Prtn Chunks with Chicken 55g
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Reward your dog with CRAVE™ Protein Chunks grain free dog treats which are crafted with high-quality animal protein and made without artificial colours or flavours, for dog training treats your canine friend will instinctively love.
- Help your dog realise their instinctive desire for protein with a high protein dog treat like CRAVE Chicken Protein Chunks
- CRAVE Protein Chunks are Premium chicken Dog Treats that are made without grains and have no artificial colours or flavours
- At CRAVE™, we understand that dogs want the taste and nutrition of a dog food diet that's rich in animal proteins - and the reason is simple. Protein-rich diets provide the nutrients for a strong and healthy canine, with the right amount of energy to play. Like the diets of their wild dog ancestors, CRAVE™ dog chew and natural dog treat recipes are always crafted with high-quality animal protein. Our dog treats for training come in the flavours dogs love and are made without grains.
- CRAVE Protein Chunks are High Protein, Grain Free chewy dog treats for your dog to enjoy
- CRAVE Protein Chunks are High Protein and Grain Free dog treats made with 100% Natural Chicken
- CRAVE Protein Chunks treats for dogs contain no added maize, wheat, soya or dairy
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
26% Deboned Ground Chicken, 23% Beef Cheeks, 20% Pork Liver, 19% Pork Hearts, Dried Pork Plasma Protein, Minerals, Vegetable Oil
Allergy Information
- Contain no added maize, wheat, soya or dairy
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 2 weeks.Best before date/batch number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions:
- Small dogs e.g. Dachshund, feed up to 3 treats per day.
- Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 5 treats per day.
- Large dogs e.g. Labrador, feed up to 10 treats per day.
- Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.cravepetfood.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|44.0
|Fat content:
|19.0
|Inorganic matter:
|7.0
|Crude fibres:
|1.0
|Moisture:
|27.0
|Energy:
|348 kcal/100 g
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020