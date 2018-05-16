Dorset Cereals Simply Delicious Muesli 650G

- Energy699kJ 166kcal8%
Product Description
- A blend of flakes with dried fruit, sunflower seeds and nuts.
- Woodland trust
- We've proudly planted 38,000 trees by supporting the Woodland Trust. Head on over to our website to find out more.
- Registered charity in England no: 294344 and in Scotland no: SCO38885
- Breakfast on the slow
- From Sandbanks down to Durdle Door, Dorset's a place where things go at a slightly slower pace. And despite all the haste and hurry in life, we believe in a calm moment of pleasure at the start of the day. So why not breathe in the morning air, listen to the radio and sit down to enjoy a generous bowl of our delicious muesli. We call it Breakfast on the Slow.
- We carefully select a range of the best quality nuts from around the world to use in all our different recipes. These include almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, Brazils and pecans and potentially others as we develop new recipes. We have rigorous processes to carefully check, store and keep these all separate, but since this recipe is produced at the same location an alternative nut could find its way in. So, if you or any of your loved ones do have any allergy to nuts, not just those listed on the ingredient panel, we are sorry to say that this product is not suitable for you or them.
- With juicy dates, seeds & crunchy Brazils
- Contains wholegrains
- No added sugar (contains naturally occurring sugars)
- No added colours or preservatives
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 650g
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Wholegrain Wheat Flakes, Dried Fruit (20%) [Raisins, Sultanas, Chopped Dates (4%)], Barley Flakes, Wholegrain Toasted Wheat Flakes, Sunflower Seeds (4.5%), Nuts (2%) [Chopped Brazil Nuts (1%), Roasted Whole Hazelnuts]
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts and other Gluten sources
Storage
Keep your muesli safePrecious things need looking after. Once opened, roll the inner bag down tightly, then store in a cool, dry place. For best before date, see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- To make it extra delicious, try adding...
- A bowl of our tasty muesli
- A drizzle of elderflower cordial
- A dollop of yummy coconut yoghurt
- A handful of luscious strawberries
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 15 portions of 45g each
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Advisory Precaution
- Our cereals are made using minimally processed natural ingredients, so that does mean that occasionally a stray piece of nut shell or hard piece of fruit or similar may unfortunately sneak through our quality control processes, into your bowl. These could be quite hard if you bite them, so as you enjoy your breakfast on the slow, please do take care.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Dorset Cereals,
- Poole,
- Dorset,
- BH12 4QW,
- UK.
Return to
- We're only human
- We spend a lot of time ensuring our cereals reach you in perfect condition. However, nobody's perfect. So if you're unhappy with this recipe in any way, just get in touch at:
- dorsetcereals.co.uk/help
- If you prefer to put pen to paper, you can write to:
- Freepost Dorset Cereals.
- ROI: Dorset Cereals,
- Poole,
- Dorset,
- BH12 4QW,
- UK.
- (Don't worry - this won't affect your statutory rights.)
Net Contents
650g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g
|(%RI*)
|Energy kJ
|1551
|699
|kcal
|368
|166
|(8%)
|Fat
|7.3g
|3.3g
|(5%)
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|(3%)
|Carbohydrate
|61.5g
|27.7g
|(11%)
|of which sugars
|14.7g
|6.6g
|(7%)
|Fibre
|9.0g
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.6g
|4.3g
|(9%)
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|(<1%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approximately 15 portions of 45g each
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
