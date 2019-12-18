By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stormtrooper Pale Ale 500Ml & Glass Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Stormtrooper Pale Ale 500Ml & Glass Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Galactic Pale Ale Space Craft Beer
  • Galactic Pale Ale Space Craft Beer
  • A hoppy aromatic session ale with bright citrus flavours. Aromas of grapefruit, pine and herbs are followed by a soft bitterness and earthy undertones.
  • In 1976 prop maker Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton design studios created the original stormtrooper helmets and armour for the first movie. These products are based on the original moulds Andrew produced, as close as it is possible to get to the original film props. Accept no compromises.
  • Stormtrooper Glass
  • Product of Turkey.

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A hoppy aromatic session ale with bright citrus flavours. Aromas of grapefruit, pine and herbs are followed by a soft bitterness and earthy undertones

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Galactic Pale AleStore upright Best Before: See Base

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Galactic Pale Ale
  • Serve cold
  • Stormtrooper Glass
  • Wash thoroughly before use.
  • Hand wash only.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • St. Peter's Brewery,
  • St Peters Hall,
  • Nr Bungay,
  • Suffolk,
  • NR35 1NQ.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin Gift Set

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

New

Vocation Brewery Beer 2 X 330Ml & Glass Gft Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Gin Chic Glass Gift Set

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here