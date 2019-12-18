Stormtrooper Pale Ale 500Ml & Glass Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Galactic Pale Ale Space Craft Beer
- A hoppy aromatic session ale with bright citrus flavours. Aromas of grapefruit, pine and herbs are followed by a soft bitterness and earthy undertones.
- In 1976 prop maker Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton design studios created the original stormtrooper helmets and armour for the first movie. These products are based on the original moulds Andrew produced, as close as it is possible to get to the original film props. Accept no compromises.
- Stormtrooper Glass
- Product of Turkey.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.1
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Galactic Pale AleStore upright Best Before: See Base
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Galactic Pale Ale
- Serve cold
- Stormtrooper Glass
- Wash thoroughly before use.
- Hand wash only.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- St. Peter's Brewery,
- St Peters Hall,
- Nr Bungay,
- Suffolk,
- NR35 1NQ.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
