Rubicon Cherry & Raspberry Sparkling Water 4X500ml
- Energy26kJ 6kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ / 2kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Black Cherry and Raspberry Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
- Visit us at rubicondrinks.co.uk
- Spring water made awesome!
- Hydrates your body and tickles your tastebuds.
- Rubicon Spring Black Cherry and Raspberry sparkling Spring water gives you a refreshing drink that is big on flavour, packed with vitamins and natural flavourings with no sugar and only 15 calories per bottle! For guilt free tasty hydration.
- Rubicon Spring is also available in Orange & Mango, Strawberry & Kiwi and Lemon & Lime. What are you waiting for?
- Our bottles and caps are 100% recyclable.
- Widely Recycled
- Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
- Spread your wings and discover a sparkling spring water bursting full of fruity flavour
- A refreshing combination of sparkling spring water and Black Cherry and Raspberry fruit juice
- Only 12 calories per bottle
- Packed full of vitamins
- Made with natural flavours
- No sugar
- Pack size: 2000ML
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water (97%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry 1.5%, Black Cherry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End See Side of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr P.L.C.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Return to
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr P.L.C.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
- rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
- www.rubicondrinks.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|11kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|1.2mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B6
|0.1mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg (7.5%**)
|**Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020