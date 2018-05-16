By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hersheys Cookies & Creme Egg With 3 Creme Eggs 257G

Hersheys Cookies & Creme Egg With 3 Creme Eggs 257G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.34/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

New

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavour Candy with Cookie Pieces. White Chocolate Flavour Candy with a Crème Centre and Cookie Pieces.
  • Hershey's crème egg with cookie pieces plus 3 Hershey's cookies 'n' crème eggs
  • Hollow egg manufactured in the U.K. from imported ingredients
  • Other components manufactured in the United States of America
  • Pack size: 257g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

257g ℮

    • Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème Hollow Egg (1 x 155g)
    • Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème Egg (3 x 34g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    White Chocolate Flavour Candy (57.7 %) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], White Crème Centre (39.7%) [Sugar*, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil); Whey Powder (Milk); Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin* (E322)); Milk Fat], Cookies (2.6 %) (Cornstarch*; Sugar*; Reduced Fat Cocoa; Vegetable Oils (Canola Oil, Palm Oil, and/or Palm Kernel Oil); Modified Cornstarch*; High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Salt; Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin* (E322); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour), *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy 2220kJ / 531kcal
    Fat 28.8g
    of which saturates 19.4g
    Carbohydrate 64.1g
    of which sugars 56.9g
    Protein 4.5g
    Salt0.31g
    • Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème Hollow Egg (1 x 155g)
    • Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème Egg (3 x 34g)

    Information

    Ingredients

    White Chocolate Flavour Candy (84%) [Sugar*; Skimmed Milk Powder; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil and Soybean Oil*); Palm Kernel Oil; Cocoa Butter; Cornstarch*; Flavouring; Salt; Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin*], Cookies and Crème Candy (16%) [Candy (85%) (Sugar*; Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil; Shea Oil; Sunflower Oil; Palm Kernel Oil; and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soy Lecithin*(E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Milk Fat; Flavouring); Cookies (15%) (Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour; Niacin; Ferrous Sulfate; Thiamin Mononitrate; Riboflavin; Folic Acid); Sugar*; Palm Oil; Reduced Fat Cocoa; Whey Powder (Milk); High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Cocoa Mass; Cocoa Butter; Raising Agent, Sodium Bicarbonate (E500ii); Salt; Emulsifier, Soy Lecithin* (E322); Flavourings)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100g contains
    Energy 2310kJ / 552kcal
    Fat 34.4g
    of which saturates 26.8g
    Carbohydrate 56g
    of which sugars 53.4g
    Protein 6.9g
    Salt 0.5g

