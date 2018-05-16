Hersheys Cookies & Creme Egg With 3 Creme Eggs 257G
Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavour Candy with Cookie Pieces. White Chocolate Flavour Candy with a Crème Centre and Cookie Pieces.
- Hershey's crème egg with cookie pieces plus 3 Hershey's cookies 'n' crème eggs
- Hollow egg manufactured in the U.K. from imported ingredients
- Other components manufactured in the United States of America
- Pack size: 257g
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16ºC to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Packed in the U.K.
- Packed for:
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
257g ℮
