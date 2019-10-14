The Pizza Company Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 385G
- Energy1670kJ 400kcal20%
- Fat21.8g31%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars26.8g30%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ / 416kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate sponge coated in a chocolate frosting.
- Chocolate sponge topped with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce.
- Chocolate sponge topped with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce
- 3 mins 10 secs microwave
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Humectant (Glycerine), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pizza Company,
- 2 Bolton Close,
- Highbridge,
- Somerset,
- TA9 4JR.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.thepizzacompanyuk.com
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a cake (approx. 96g)
|Energy
|1740kJ / 416kcal
|1670kJ / 400kcal
|Fat
|22.7g
|21.8g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|46.6g
|44.7g
|Sugars
|27.9g
|26.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
