Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

Product Description
- Organic Chocolate Egg, Organic Chocolate with 70 % Cocoa Solids and Organic Chocolate with Crystallised Ginger Pieces.
- We source the finest cocoa, prized for its wonderful complexity and great depth of cocoa flavour. Discover notes of sour cherry and raisin balanced with savoury flavours.
- Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
- Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa.
- Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours #.
- # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Organic Chocolate Egg with 70 % Cocoa Solids.
- 6-7 Portions per Egg.
- Organic Chocolate with 70 % Cocoa Solids.
- 5 Portions per Bar.
- Organic Chocolate with Crystallised Ginger Pieces (20 %).
- 5 Portions per Bar.
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Luxury dark 70 % chocolate egg with two large dark chocolate bars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 345g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- Green and Black's,
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000.
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- Green and Black's,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
Net Contents
345g ℮
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Luxury dark 70 % chocolate egg with two large dark chocolate bars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 165 g Dark Chocolate Egg
- 90 g Ginger Dark Chocolate
- 90 g Dark 70 % Chocolate
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 100 %
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per row (18 g) %* / Per row (18 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2406 kJ 433 kJ 8400 kJ - 580 kcal 104 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 42 g 7.6 g 11 % 70 g of which Saturates 25 g 4.5 g 23 % 20 g Carbohydrate 36 g 6.5 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 29 g 5.1 g 6 % 90 g Fibre 10 g 1.8 g - - Protein 9.1 g 1.6 g 3 % 50 g Salt <0.01 g <0.01 g <1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Luxury dark 70 % chocolate egg with two large dark chocolate bars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 165 g Dark Chocolate Egg
- 90 g Ginger Dark Chocolate
- 90 g Dark 70 % Chocolate
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Crystallised Ginger # (Stem Ginger #, Sugar #), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 99 %
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per row (18 g) %* / Per row (18 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2118 kJ 381 kJ 8400 kJ - 508 kcal 91 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 5.3 g 8 % 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 3.2 g 16 % 20 g Carbohydrate 51 g 9.2 g 4 % 260 g of which Sugars 47 g 8.4 g 9 % 90 g Fibre 7.0 g 1.3 g - - Protein 6.0 g 1.1 g 2 % 50 g Salt <0.01 g <0.01 g <1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Luxury dark 70 % chocolate egg with two large dark chocolate bars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 165 g Dark Chocolate Egg
- 90 g Ginger Dark Chocolate
- 90 g Dark 70 % Chocolate
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 100 %
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g %* / Per 25 g Reference Intakes Energy 2406 kJ 601 kJ 8400 kJ - 580 kcal 145 kcal 7 % 2000 kcal Fat 42 g 11 g 15 % 70 g of which Saturates 25 g 6.3 g 31 % 20 g Carbohydrate 36 g 9.1 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 29 g 7.2 g 8 % 90 g Fibre 10 g 2.5 g - - Protein 9.1 g 2.3 g 5 % 50 g Salt 0.08 g 0.02 g <1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020