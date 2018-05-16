By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

image 1 of Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£2.90/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Chocolate Egg, Organic Chocolate with 70 % Cocoa Solids and Organic Chocolate with Crystallised Ginger Pieces.
  • We source the finest cocoa, prized for its wonderful complexity and great depth of cocoa flavour. Discover notes of sour cherry and raisin balanced with savoury flavours.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa.
  • Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours #.
  • # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Organic Chocolate Egg with 70 % Cocoa Solids.
  • 6-7 Portions per Egg.
  • Organic Chocolate with 70 % Cocoa Solids.
  • 5 Portions per Bar.
  • Organic Chocolate with Crystallised Ginger Pieces (20 %).
  • 5 Portions per Bar.
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • Luxury dark 70 % chocolate egg with two large dark chocolate bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Nuts
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000.
Net Contents

345g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 100 %

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer row (18 g)%* / Per row (18 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2406 kJ433 kJ8400 kJ
    -580 kcal104 kcal5 %2000 kcal
    Fat 42 g7.6 g11 %70 g
    of which Saturates 25 g4.5 g23 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 36 g6.5 g3 %260 g
    of which Sugars 29 g5.1 g6 %90 g
    Fibre 10 g1.8 g--
    Protein 9.1 g1.6 g3 %50 g
    Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Crystallised Ginger # (Stem Ginger #, Sugar #), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 99 %

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer row (18 g)%* / Per row (18 g)Reference Intakes
    Energy 2118 kJ381 kJ8400 kJ
    -508 kcal91 kcal5 %2000 kcal
    Fat30 g5.3 g8 %70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g3.2 g16 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 51 g9.2 g4 %260 g
    of which Sugars 47 g8.4 g9 %90 g
    Fibre 7.0 g1.3 g--
    Protein 6.0 g1.1 g2 %50 g
    Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Fairtrade Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla may be mixed with non-certified Cocoa, Sugar and Vanilla on a mass balance basis, total 100 %

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g%* / Per 25 gReference Intakes
    Energy 2406 kJ601 kJ8400 kJ
    -580 kcal145 kcal7 %2000 kcal
    Fat 42 g11 g15 %70 g
    of which Saturates 25 g6.3 g31 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 36 g9.1 g3 %260 g
    of which Sugars 29 g7.2 g8 %90 g
    Fibre 10 g2.5 g--
    Protein 9.1 g2.3 g5 %50 g
    Salt 0.08 g0.02 g<1 %6 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

