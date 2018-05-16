By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Lemon, Garlic & Herb Seasoning 50G

Wicked Kitchen Lemon, Garlic & Herb Seasoning 50G
£ 1.60
£0.32/10g

Product Description

  • A seasoning blend with red bell pepper, garlic, sea salt, lemon peel granules, rosemary, parsley & lemon oil.
  • Chilli rating: mild
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Red Bell Pepper, Garlic, Sea Salt, Crushed Roasted Fennel Seed, Lemon Peel Granules (4.5%), Rosemary (4%), Parsley (3%), Smoked Paprika Flakes, Black Pepper, Sage, Mace, Chilli Flakes, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Sicilian Lemon Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For best before end: see base of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Stirring through fresh crunchy veg, chickpeas and quinoa, for a scrumptious salad!

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 1022kJ
-245kcal
Fat 4.4g
of which saturates 1.4g
Carbohydrate 24.6g
of which sugars 14.3g
Fibre 31.1g
Protein 11.3g
Salt 22.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

