Cadbury Dairy Milk Pot Of Joy Caramel Dessert 4Pack 260G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Pot Of Joy Caramel Dessert 4Pack 260G
£ 2.50
£0.96/100g
Per pot (65g)
  • Energy587kJ 140kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4x Smooth Dessert Made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a Rich Caramel Layer.
  • Cadbury Pots of Joy Milk Chocolate and Caramel Desserts are the perfect combination of milk chocolate and soft, goey caramel layers that can be enjoyed chilled as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • Smooth & creamy dessert made with melted Cadbury milk chocolate with a rich caramel layer
  • Made with melted Cadbury milk chocolate
  • No added colours
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Cream, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (3%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Buttermilk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (Pectin, E407, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471), Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,

Return to

  • Any queries or comments: Write to us at
  • Customer Relations
  • UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland:
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

4 x 65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ903587
kcal2161407%
Fat g10.66.910%
of which saturates g6.74.422%
Carbohydrate g26.717.37%
of which sugars g24.415.918%
Fibre g0.50.3
Protein g3.42.24%
Salt g0.140.091%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

