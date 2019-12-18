By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot White Zinfandel 187Ml & Glass Giftset

Barefoot White Zinfandel 187Ml & Glass Giftset
Product Description

  • A Bottle of White Zinfandel Wine and a Decorated Glass
  • Barefoot™ White Zinfandel
  • Fruity and fun, Barefoot White Zinfandel™ delivers a sweetness and refreshment with every tasting. White Zinfandel is a type of pink or rosé wine but much sweeter and milder - an easy drinking delight that's perfect for long and lazy evenings.
  • Barefoot™ White Zinfandel
  • Wine of U.S.A.
  • Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
  • Product of the EU.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Rosé wine

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

1.6

ABV

8.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
  • Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.co.uk
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

