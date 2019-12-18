Barefoot White Zinfandel 187Ml & Glass Giftset
- A Bottle of White Zinfandel Wine and a Decorated Glass
- Barefoot™ White Zinfandel
- Fruity and fun, Barefoot White Zinfandel™ delivers a sweetness and refreshment with every tasting. White Zinfandel is a type of pink or rosé wine but much sweeter and milder - an easy drinking delight that's perfect for long and lazy evenings.
- Wine of U.S.A.
- Vino Chic™ Wine Glass
- Product of the EU.
- Wine of California, U.S.A.
- Rosé wine
- Contains Sulphites
1.6
8.5% vol
Wine
Ambient
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Bottled for:
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.barefootwine.co.uk
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
18 Years
