BOTHAM & BALFOUR ENGLISH ROSE WINE 75CL

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé English Wine
  • "The grapes for this wine were grown on vineyards owned by the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England. Discover the 400 acre family estate and tasting room at Hush Heath Estate, home of Balfour wines".
  • Welcome to one of the most exciting collaborations in wine, since English wine began! Sir Ian Botham OBE, one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced and now an accomplished winemaker in his own right, has joined forces with Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, the passionate driving force behind the award winning Hush Heath Estate. With the shared desire to champion English wine around the world, they have produced this incredible Rosé from the Garden of England, Kent. This soft, pale pink wine with golden tints releases fragrances of citrus fruit and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, the immediate effect is elegant and open, developing subtle aromas with a lime edge before a delicious finish of appealing length.
  • Wine of England
  • English quality wine
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This delicate, pale pink Rose has fragrances of citrus fruit and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, it is elegant with subtle hints of lime and a deliciously long finish.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.63

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Hush Heath Winery

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Sir Ian Botham OBE & Richard Balfour-Lynn

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • The 2018 vintage was a stunner! Perfect weather conditions throughout the season led to grapes full of bright, ripe fruit and fresh English acidity. The grapes were hand-harvested and then whole bunch pressed. Cool fermentation with selected yeasts enabled us to develop this aromatic and fruit forward style of Rose.

History

  • Welcome to one of the most exciting collaborations in wine, since English wine began! Sir Ian Botham OBE, one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced and a successful winemaker in his own right, has joined together with Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, the passionate driving force behind the award winning Hush Heath Estate. With the shared desire to champion English wine around the world, they have produced this Rose from the Garden of England, Kent.

Regional Information

  • Grapes for this wine were grown on vineyards owned by the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of England

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Hush Heath Winery,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • TN12 0HT.

Distributor address

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • Timsons Business Centre,
  • Bath Road,
  • Kettering,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.
  • www.bothamwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

