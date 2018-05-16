BOTHAM & BALFOUR ENGLISH ROSE WINE 75CL

Product Description
- Rosé English Wine
- "The grapes for this wine were grown on vineyards owned by the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England. Discover the 400 acre family estate and tasting room at Hush Heath Estate, home of Balfour wines".
- Welcome to one of the most exciting collaborations in wine, since English wine began! Sir Ian Botham OBE, one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced and now an accomplished winemaker in his own right, has joined forces with Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, the passionate driving force behind the award winning Hush Heath Estate. With the shared desire to champion English wine around the world, they have produced this incredible Rosé from the Garden of England, Kent. This soft, pale pink wine with golden tints releases fragrances of citrus fruit and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, the immediate effect is elegant and open, developing subtle aromas with a lime edge before a delicious finish of appealing length.
- Wine of England
- English quality wine
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This delicate, pale pink Rose has fragrances of citrus fruit and orchard flowers enveloped in spice. On the palate, it is elegant with subtle hints of lime and a deliciously long finish.
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
8.63
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Hush Heath Winery
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Sir Ian Botham OBE & Richard Balfour-Lynn
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Rosé Grape Blend
Vinification Details
- The 2018 vintage was a stunner! Perfect weather conditions throughout the season led to grapes full of bright, ripe fruit and fresh English acidity. The grapes were hand-harvested and then whole bunch pressed. Cool fermentation with selected yeasts enabled us to develop this aromatic and fruit forward style of Rose.
History
- Welcome to one of the most exciting collaborations in wine, since English wine began! Sir Ian Botham OBE, one of the greatest cricketers that England has ever produced and a successful winemaker in his own right, has joined together with Richard and Leslie Balfour-Lynn, the passionate driving force behind the award winning Hush Heath Estate. With the shared desire to champion English wine around the world, they have produced this Rose from the Garden of England, Kent.
Regional Information
- Grapes for this wine were grown on vineyards owned by the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, England.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years
Produce of
Product of England
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Hush Heath Winery,
- Kent,
- England,
- TN12 0HT.
Distributor address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN16 8NQ,
- UK.
- www.bothamwines.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020