Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst Whitening Paste 75Ml

4(241)
£ 10.00
£13.34/100ml

Offer

  • Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst Toothpaste is the 1st enzyme boosted whitening toothpaste with a professional whitening ingredient. Our most effective whitening toothpaste that safely removes deep stains from the teeth caused by food, coffee, wine and tobacco. It is powered with a non-abrasive advanced teeth whitening technology composed of three ingredients that work in synergy for best results**
  • Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst is our most effective whitening toothpaste. It colour corrects tooth enamel, removing up to 15 years of discolouration and whitening the teeth.
  • Our professional whitening toothpaste improves the brightness of your teeth leaving them up to 3 shades whiter*
  • Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst Toothpaste is a safe way to whiten your teeth. It contains optimal fluoride concentration for enamel remineralisation which ensures healthy, strong teeth.
  • *4-Week clinical study on 76 subject, stains caused by food & drink.
  • **A combination of Hydrogen Peroxide, Triacetin and Carboxylesterase.
  • Colour corrects enamel
  • Non-Abrasive Whitening Technology
  • Enamel safe daily toothpaste
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Poloxamer 105, Calcium Pyrophosphate, Triacetin, PEG-12, PVP, PEG/PPG-116/66 Copolymer, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Silica, Aroma, Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Sodium Saccharin, Hydrogen Peroxide, Sucralose, Carboxylesterase, Maltodextrin, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Monofluorophosphate (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use
  • Brush for 2 minutes, 2 times daily.

Warnings

  • Not for use of children under 7 years old
  • DO NOT USE IF SEAL AT EITHER END IS BROKEN OR MISSING

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Perfect texture

5 stars

A whitening tooth paste with an unusually normal toothpaste texture. This toothpaste leaves your teeth and mouth feeling nice and clean even throught the day - above all of this- it actully cleans and whitens the teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling white toothpaste

5 stars

I really liked this toothpaste although it did not seem to foam up like other pastes can I definitely noticed a difference in the colour of my teeth they appeared whiter and felt cleaner the strong minty taste left my breath n mouth feeling fresher for longer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

disappointed

1 stars

nobody in my household liked the toothpastr they didn;t like what it did e.g.the fizzing and bubbling so i won't be reccommending the toothpaste but then i'm not everybody somebody else might like it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The ultimate toothpaste

5 stars

I think this toothpaste is the best I have ever used before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colgate toothpaste

5 stars

I always use Colgate and this toothpaste is by far the best one yet!! It makes your mouth feel incredibly clean and fresh all day. I defiantly would recommend to friends and family!

Toothpaste

5 stars

Lovely toothpaste then will whiten your teeth without the need for you to do it another way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gross!

1 stars

I had high hopes for this and was so disappointed - it tasted like bleach was disgusting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colgate

1 stars

I really disliked the taste. It was incredibly bitter. So much so that it has put me Off using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Whitening toothpaste

4 stars

This toothpaste has whitened my teeth beautifully. It gives instant results that get better with every use. The only downside for me is the taste, but this would not stop me purchasing the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

White ness

4 stars

I am trying regular one week after good results so i recommend to try this product

