Colgate Max White Ultimate Catalyst Whitening Paste 75Ml

Perfect texture
A whitening tooth paste with an unusually normal toothpaste texture. This toothpaste leaves your teeth and mouth feeling nice and clean even throught the day - above all of this- it actully cleans and whitens the teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sparkling white toothpaste
I really liked this toothpaste although it did not seem to foam up like other pastes can I definitely noticed a difference in the colour of my teeth they appeared whiter and felt cleaner the strong minty taste left my breath n mouth feeling fresher for longer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
disappointed
nobody in my household liked the toothpastr they didn;t like what it did e.g.the fizzing and bubbling so i won't be reccommending the toothpaste but then i'm not everybody somebody else might like it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The ultimate toothpaste
I think this toothpaste is the best I have ever used before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colgate toothpaste
I always use Colgate and this toothpaste is by far the best one yet!! It makes your mouth feel incredibly clean and fresh all day. I defiantly would recommend to friends and family!
Toothpaste
Lovely toothpaste then will whiten your teeth without the need for you to do it another way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gross!
I had high hopes for this and was so disappointed - it tasted like bleach was disgusting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colgate
I really disliked the taste. It was incredibly bitter. So much so that it has put me Off using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Whitening toothpaste
This toothpaste has whitened my teeth beautifully. It gives instant results that get better with every use. The only downside for me is the taste, but this would not stop me purchasing the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
White ness
I am trying regular one week after good results so i recommend to try this product