Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust
New
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust Lip Balm Tin is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. It has the luxurious addition of golden sparkles and a refreshing white pear & chamomile scent. The non-sticky formula of Vaseline lip balms are invitingly soft and melt into your lips. This SPF lip balm tin comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly into your pocket or purse, so you can rehydrate your lips on-the-go. Lip Therapy from Vaseline is a lip balm you can rely on and provides long-lasting relief from dryness. Just like with all Vaseline lip care products, this everyday essential for healthy-looking lips is made with 100% pure Vaseline Petroleum Jelly. Vaseline is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1870, and now you can get all of its benefits in an SPF lip balm product exclusively designed for your lips. The top, protective layer of skin on your lips is thinner than on the rest of your body, so it needs a lip balm that provides long-lasting moisture. These formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by locking in moisture. The elements can be hard on your lips, so it’s essential to keep them moisturized. The Gold Dust Lip Balm Tin is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by the weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the elements. You can now also get your very own personalised lip balm tin, just visit https://personalised-tin.vaseline.co.uk/.
- Vaseline Lip Therapy Gold Dust Lip Balm Tin helps to lock in moisture for beautiful, healthy lips
- Peach-tinted lip balm with golden sparkles, scented with white pear & camomile
- Use Lip Therapy Gold Dust lip balm for shimmering, luscious lips
- Lip Therapy lip balms give your lips a natural, glossy shine
- Our lip balms are made from pure Vaseline to provide long-lasting moisture and lip care
- This SPF lip balm is clinically proven to help heal and prevent dry lips by locking in moisture
- Pack size: 17G
Information
Produce of
Germany
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
17g ℮
