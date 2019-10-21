By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Neufchatel Cheese 200G

Tesco Neufchatel Cheese 200G
£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1135kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Neufchâtel PDO Full fat mould ripened soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • A traditional mould ripened cheese made in the Normandy region of France
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using milk from france

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1135kJ / 274kcal340kJ / 82kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates16.5g5.0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.4g4.3g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

