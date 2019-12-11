By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Double Chocolate Caramel Cups 36G

Product Description

  • Two oat and cacao cups filled with layers of caramel and cacao ganache then topped with dark chocolate.
  • Cook with us:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Date Syrup, Gluten Free Oats (26%), Coconut Oil, Dark Chocolate (11%) (Cacao Nibs, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Coconut Sugar, Cacao Powder (6%), Roasted Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Oats
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from heat source and direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 36g pack
Energy 1885kJ679kJ
-450kcal162kcal
Fat 23.4g8.4g
of which saturates 15.3g5.5g
Carbohydrate 50.2g18.1g
of which sugars 30.2g10.9g
Fibre 5.1g1.8g
Protein 7.3g2.6g
Salt 0.40g0.14g

A yummy treat

4 stars

I tried these and the Almond Butter & Caramel Cups. I think they are both lovely! They are small, so quite expensive when at full price, hence four stars rather than five, but they taste so good. A yummy treat.

