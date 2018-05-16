Tesco Finest Verrine Selection 8 Pack Serves 8
- Energy220kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 132kcal
Product Description
- 4 Individual pots layered with pea purée, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) mince with lemon and mixed peppercorns, lemon and mascarpone dressing topped with lemon zest and individual pots of cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with tomato chutney and Bloody Mary Marie Rose sauce made with vodka, garnished with pink peppercorns.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Two varieties that come ready to serve in their own pots: smoked Scottish salmon with crushed peas and lemon mascarpone; and coldwater prawns with a tomato chutney and Bloody Mary flavoured Marie Rose sauce, hand garnished with pink peppercorns. Serves 8 Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk. Prawns in this product come from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Tender, fragrant lemon and peppercorn smoked Scottish salmon paired with a layer of crushed pea, topped with a creamy lemon mascarpone and quark dressing. Hand garnished with lemon zest. Sweet and succulent coldwater prawns paired with tangy tomato chutney and a Bloody Mary Rose sauce made with vodka. Hand garnished with pink peppercorns.
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g (2 x 4 @160g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One salmon verrine (40g)
|Energy
|551kJ / 132kcal
|220kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Peas, Water, Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [ Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Oil, Whole Pink Peppercorns.,
INGREDIENTS: MSC Certified Prawns (Crustacean) (31%), Water, Sugar, Onion, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Vodka, Carrot, Salt, Gherkin, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pink Peppercorns, Citrus Fibre, Paprika, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Clove, Cayenne Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One salmon verrine (40g) Per 100g One prawn verrine (40g) Energy 551kJ / 132kcal 220kJ / 53kcal 626kJ / 149kcal 250kJ / 60kcal Fat 7.1g 2.8g 6.5g 2.6g Saturates 2.7g 1.1g 0.5g 0.2g Carbohydrate 5.9g 2.4g 15.1g 6.0g Sugars 3.0g 1.2g 11.8g 4.7g Fibre 2.6g 1.1g 1.2g 0.5g Protein 9.8g 3.9g 7.0g 2.8g Salt 1.6g 0.7g 1.0g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
