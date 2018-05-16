By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nakd Strawberry Sundae Fruit & Nut Bars 4 Pack 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nakd Strawberry Sundae Fruit & Nut Bars 4 Pack 140G
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

New

Product Description

  • Raw fruit & nut bars with strawberries
  • Want all the flavour of your ice cream shop fave without the need for an abnormally long spoon? Nakd Strawberry Sundae has got you covered! Sweet strawberries, dates and raisins are smooshed with cashews and almonds to create this dairy and gluten free, vegan friendly wonder. All that yumminess and it's one of your 5 a day. Remarkable!
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 58%, Raisins 15%, Cashews 15%, Almonds 10%, Strawberries 2%, A hint of Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts & other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Warnings

  • May also contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.
  • eatnakd.com

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy1543kJ540kJ
-371kcal130kcal
Fat13.0g4.6g
of which saturates2.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate54.4g19.0g
of which sugars51.6g18.1g
Fibre4.0g1.4g
Protein7.1g2.5g
Salt<0.1g<0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

May also contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nakd Salted Caramel 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Nakd Banoffee Pie Fruit & Nut Bars 4 Pack 140G

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

New

Nakd Peanut Delight 4X35g

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Nakd Blueberry Muffin 4X35g Mpk

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here