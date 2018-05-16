Nakd Strawberry Sundae Fruit & Nut Bars 4 Pack 140G
New
Product Description
- Raw fruit & nut bars with strawberries
- Want all the flavour of your ice cream shop fave without the need for an abnormally long spoon? Nakd Strawberry Sundae has got you covered! Sweet strawberries, dates and raisins are smooshed with cashews and almonds to create this dairy and gluten free, vegan friendly wonder. All that yumminess and it's one of your 5 a day. Remarkable!
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher
- KLBD
- Pack size: 140g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Dates 58%, Raisins 15%, Cashews 15%, Almonds 10%, Strawberries 2%, A hint of Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts & other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May also contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
- eatnakd.com
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1543kJ
|540kJ
|-
|371kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.4g
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|51.6g
|18.1g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Safety information
May also contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019