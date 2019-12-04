Quorn Mozzarella & Pesto Escalope 240G

- Energy1130kJ 271kcal13%
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour escalopes, made with Mycoprotein™, topped with mozzarella, soft cheese & pesto sauce and coated in breadcrumbs.
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Discover a tender vegetarian chicken fillet, topped with mozzarella cheese and pesto, coated in a delicious crunchy crumb. Great for a light lunch with a tossed green salad or a real treat with chunky chips.
- Proudly meat free
- Satisfyingly simple
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 240g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (37%), Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (9%), Sunflower Oil, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Pesto (2%) [Sunflower Oil, Basil, Medium Hard Fat Cheese (Milk), Garlic Salt], Wheat Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Yeast, Wheat Semolina, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gelling Agent: Pectin
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn products, which contain Mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Mozzarella & Pesto Escalopes can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 25 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Escalope:
|Energy :
|942kJ
|1130kJ
|-
|226kcal
|271kcal
|Fat :
|12.9g
|15.5g
|of which saturates :
|3.3g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate :
|15.0g
|18.0g
|of which sugars :
|2.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre :
|4.5g
|5.4g
|Protein :
|10.0g
|12.0g
|Salt :
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Serves 2:
|-
|-
