Imperial Leather Cotton Clouds Shower Creme 250Ml

My absolute favourite! It smells amazing!!!
My new favourite! It smells amazing!!!
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Made in the UK
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
250ml ℮
As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.
