Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Cake Slices

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Cake Slices
£ 1.80
£1.80/each

New

One slice
  • Energy479kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1776kJ / 425kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cake slice topped with a chocolate flavoured frosting.
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge slices topped with rich chocolate flavoured frosting.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (19%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

5 x Cake Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (27g)
Energy1776kJ / 425kcal479kJ / 115kcal
Fat20.9g5.6g
Saturates4.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate53.7g14.5g
Sugars26.0g7.0g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein3.1g0.8g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

AMAZING

5 stars

This was AMAZING! It was moist, great flavour. One of the best cakes I've had! I would recommend to anyone!!!!!!

