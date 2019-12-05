Tesco Free From 5 Chocolate Cake Slices

AMAZING
This was AMAZING! It was moist, great flavour. One of the best cakes I've had! I would recommend to anyone!!!!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1776kJ / 425kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (19%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Store in a cool dry place.
Pack contains 5 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
5 x Cake Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (27g)
|Energy
|1776kJ / 425kcal
|479kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|53.7g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|26.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
