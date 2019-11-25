Vocation Brewery Beer 2 X 330Ml & Glass Gft Set
- Duo and Glass
- vocationbrewery.com
- Life & Death IPA
- This is Life & Death. Three kilos of hops and forty kilos of barley selflessly give their lives to brew every barrel of this beer. It's a lot to ask, but their reincarnation as this life-affirming IPA makes their sacrifice worthwhile. Life & Death is a ballsy, US style IPA. Expect flavours and aromas of tropical & citrus fruits, with a lingering bitterness set against a smooth malty backbone.
- Rich & golden colour, Tropical fruit aroma, Fruit salad taste
- Pride & Joy Pale Ale
- A classic, American style pale ale. Our Pride & Joy is pale, crisp, very hoppy and aromatic. Robust hop flavours are layered over a balanced malty backbone. Initially soft to the palate, Pride & Joy builds to a generous, but clean bitterness. Flavours and aromas of mango, citrus, earthy pine, tropical fruit and blueberry.
- Pale gold colour, Citrus aroma, Crisp & hoppy taste
- We brew bold beers and serve punchy pints because that's the way we like them. From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on. It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
- Life & Death IPA and Pride & Joy Pale Ale
- Product of the UK.
- These beers are unpasteurised and unfiltered, may contain sediment.
Life & Death IPA: Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast, Pride & Joy Pale Ale: Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Hops, Yeast
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Beer
Ambient
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.
Packed and distributed in the UK
- Vocation Glass
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use.
- Glass suitable for use in dishwasher.
- Store cool and drink fresh.
- This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
18 Years
This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 and above. Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.
