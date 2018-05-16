Wicked Kitchen Mango Masala Spice Blend 80G
- Energy35kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ / 242kcal
Product Description
- A seasoning blend with mango powder, roasted cumin seed and asafoetida.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sea Salt, Mango Powder (27%), Crushed Roasted Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Asafoetida (Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Rice Flour, Turmeric Powder).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try
- Coating roasted chickpeas and blanched samphire in seasoning or sprinkling over griddled tofu or veg.
Number of uses
approx. 22 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teaspoon (3.5g)
|Energy
|1007kJ / 242kcal
|35kJ / 8kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|23.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|8.2g
|0.3g
|Salt
|30.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
