Tesco Swede

1.5(28)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.80/each

Cheated

1 stars

Extremely disappointed with this product. What did Tesco send with my online order? Half a swede! The whole swede had been cut neatly in half so effectively a whole swede is being so for £1.60 - a bit over-the-top.

Waste of money

1 stars

half a swede no sell by date, mouldy. Utter waste of money. Had to give one star it deserves 0.

Deception

1 stars

The quality was OK but I was expecting a whole swede not half of one

Swede portion not as in pic

1 stars

Be aware. I have bought this recently, now it's not even a whole swede. A portion shrink wrapped. In the last 3 weeks I have received two portions of swede and only 1 whole swede. I complained and got a refund on the first one. Tesco is now selling by weight it seems. Not good enough! If I buy a swede I expect to get a whole one.

Very disappointed with this item, bought two as i

2 stars

Very disappointed with this item, bought two as i have disabilites with my hands so we cook a batch and freeze it, the size of them, well almost the size of an orange! will not be purchasing again! Especially at 80p a go!!

swede the size of a carrot

1 stars

My online delivery today I received a swede which is the size of a flattened small sweet potato. Unbelievable, when this is peeled and the end cut off it will be the size of a carrot. I am not impressed

Over paying

2 stars

Fed up with only receiving half a swede but paying the same price as a whole swede. Its pictured as a whole swede and I couldn't see any mention that only half would be sent. I couldn't see anything about weight either but both times I have received half they have been total extremes in size

Paid for a full swede got half a very tough swede.

3 stars

Received half a swede couldn't be bothered phoning customer service as there is always something wrong with my fruit and veg, disappointing. It also took a lot of cooking very tough.

Reasonable taste, unreasonable size

1 stars

Reasonable taste, unreasonable size. For a family order a minimum of 2 or go elsewhere

You don't get a whole swede. :(

2 stars

Order a swede - get a swede chopped in half. I cook the whole swede in the microwave so no good for that. I am going to add a note on the product to only send whole swede... hope that helps.

