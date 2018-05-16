By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cake Decor White Shimmer Snowflakes 12 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor White Shimmer Snowflakes 12 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • 12 Snowflake Shaped Sugar Paste Decorations
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorChristmas
  • So easy
  • Super festive
  • Perfect for topping Christmas cakes and bakes
  • No artificial colours, flavours and hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerol), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Tragacanth), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try: Our Cake Décor Christmas Frosting will make your festive cupcakes even more amazing!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1672kJ/394kcal
Fat 3.7g
of which saturates 1.9g
Carbohydrate 91.2g
of which sugars 90.3g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0.05g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here