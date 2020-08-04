Wicked Kitchen Crackin' Coconut Korma Kit 273G

- Energy701kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat12.1g17%
- Saturates10.2g51%
- Sugars9.0g10%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Individual sachets of mild curry sauce, mild curry paste and spices
- Wicked Korma curry with an aromatic blend of turmeric, ginger and garlic
- Pack size: 273G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Korma Sauce [Water, Coconut Cream (11%) [Coconut, Water, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60)], Coconut Milk (9%), [Coconut Extract, Water], Sugar, Tomato, Corn Starch, Desiccated Coconut, Salt], Korma Paste [Water, Onion, Coconut Oil, Garlic (2%), Ginger (2%), Curry powder [Mustard Powder, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Salt, Fennel, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Salt, Turmeric Powder], Spices [Red Chilli, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaves].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place a pan over a medium heat, add 1 tbsp oil and korma paste. Stir gently for 1 minute until fragrant.
Add your veg or tofu of choice and the sauce.
Simmer for 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat and add the dried spices and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Serve with rice and vegetables of your choice.
Preparation and Usage
.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
273g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (136g)
|Energy
|513kJ / 124kcal
|701kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|12.1g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|6.6g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
