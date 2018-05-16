Belazu Antipasti Roasted Pepper Tapenade 165G

Product Description
- Grilled Red Peppers Paste
- Red peppers blended with tomatoes and garlic
- Vegan
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Grilled Red Peppers (74%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste (11%), Garlic, Salt, Paprika Oil (Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Use as a dip with crudités or stir through couscous with roasted vegetables
- 1 Serve with grilled white fish
- 2 Use as a dip with toasted pitta
- 3 Stir through couscous with vegetables
- 4 Mix with olive oil and use as a salad dressing
- 5 Stir into hummus
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
Return to
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|674kJ/164kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|Of which Saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrates
|5.3g
|Of which Sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
