By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Belazu Antipasti Roasted Pepper Tapenade 165G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Belazu Antipasti Roasted Pepper Tapenade 165G
£ 3.30
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Grilled Red Peppers Paste
  • For more recipes & inspiration go to: belazu.com/recipes
  • Tag your creations
  • Instagram belazu_co
  • contactus@belazu.com
  • Red peppers blended with tomatoes and garlic
  • Live life in full flavour
  • Simple ideas packed with flavour
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Grilled Red Peppers (74%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste (11%), Garlic, Salt, Paprika Oil (Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Use as a dip with crudités or stir through couscous with roasted vegetables
  • 1 Serve with grilled white fish
  • 2 Use as a dip with toasted pitta
  • 3 Stir through couscous with vegetables
  • 4 Mix with olive oil and use as a salad dressing
  • 5 Stir into hummus

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy674kJ/164kcal
Fat14.8g
Of which Saturates1.8g
Carbohydrates5.3g
Of which Sugars4.6g
Fibre2.1g
Protein1.0g
Salt1.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here