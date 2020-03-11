Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush 2 Pack
Product Description
- COLGATE BAMBOO T/BRUSH 2 PACK
- Good for the Environment & Good for You
- 1 Billion Smiles...and Continuing!
- We've brought oral health education to 1 billion children around the world through our Bright Smiles, Bright Future program.
- The Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush is made with 100% natural, biodegradable* bamboo and is free from plastic packaging, so it's a great choice for environmentally conscious shoppers. It features tapered slim-tip bristles which deliver deep yet gentle cleaning, so there's no compromise on efficacy of the brush. Note that bristle colour may vary from those pictured.
- *Remove bristles. Compostable in municipal compost facilities, where available.
- Bamboo that's sustainably sourced
- With many people doing their bit to help the planet, the Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush is a great alternative to plastic as it's made with sustainably grown bamboo that's 100% biodegradable*.
- Soft, tapered bristles
- The slim-tip bristles are great for getting to those hard-to-reach places, plus they're soft for gentle yet effective cleaning of teeth and gums.
- Bristles infused with charcoal
- We've infused our black-bristles with Binchotan charcoal.
- Natural beeswax waterproofing
- Don't worry about your Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush going mouldy - we've waterproofed it with beeswax to minimise the absorption of water and increase durability of the brush.
- Plastic-free packaging
- When it comes to the packaging, we've used recyclable cardboard instead of plastic. This means the packaging is totally recyclable. This is part of Colgate's long-term commitment to reducing plastic waste.
- Practical and attractive non-slip handle
- The clever bamboo etching creates a thumb grip to make your Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush easy to hold - and will look stylish in any bathroom.
- Sustainable bamboo
- Slim tip bristles
- Beeswax waterproofing
- Recyclable packaging
- Charcoal infused
- Easy grip handle
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Dentist & Hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months
- Core instructions:
- Since this brush is made from Bamboo it is recommended that you dry it off after use
Net Contents
2 x Toothbrush
Using Product Information
