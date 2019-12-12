By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Balcerzak Sliced Smoked Cooked Ham 200G

Balcerzak Sliced Smoked Cooked Ham 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked cooked ham slices, formed from selected cuts of pork leg
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in protein
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 200g
Information

Ingredients

Pork (81%), Water, Salt, Soya Protein, Thickening Agent: E407, Stabilizers: E451, E452, Glucose, Maltodextrin, Antioxidants: E301, E316, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E635, Flavourings, Spice Extracts, Preservative: E250, Smoke

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Celery, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C-5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by the use by date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland using EU pork

Number of uses

This pack contains 16 slices

Name and address

  • Balcerzak Sp. z o.o.,
  • Wróblów 38,
  • 67-410 Sława.

Return to

  • www.balcerzak.pl

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 426 kJ / 101 kcal
Fat 3.2 g
of which saturates 1.2 g
Carbohydrate 0.3 g
of which sugars 0.1 g
Protein 17.8 g
Salt 2.6 g

