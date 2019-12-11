By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
S. Pelegrino Essenza Tangerine & Strawberry 6X330ml

S. Pelegrino Essenza Tangerine & Strawberry 6X330ml
Product Description

  • Carbonated Beverage with Sparkling Mineral Water and Natural Tangerine and Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
  • S.Pellegrino Essenza is S.Pellegrino Water's signature gentle bubbles mixed with vibrant blends of delicious fruit flavours. Discover exciting, new combinations of refreshing essences: lemon and lemon zest, tangerine and strawberry, dark morello cherry and pomegranate.
  • Made using natural ingredients, it is low in calories, has no sweeteners and artificial flavours.
  • Discover new S.Pellegrino experience, gently enhanced with unique flavours to delight your senses.
  • A stylish and refreshing Italian touch of taste, always light and natural.
  • Introducing S.Pellegrino Essenza.
  • Enhance your moments, with a touch of taste.
  • After 120 years as the world's unparalleled, classic sparkling water, S.Pellegrino is ready to delight you with an exciting new taste experience: S.Pellegrino Essenza. Just as everyday little pleasures make life more enjoyable, S.Pellegrino Essenza is a fresh, new way to add a touch of taste to your casual meal times.
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Tangerine and Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Storage

Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: See Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Bottled at the source:
  • San Pellegrino Terme (Bergamo),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Enquiries (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm):
  • Freephone - 0800 000030
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Ireland: Stafford Lynch Ltd.
  • Tel: (+353.1) 802 3100
  • Visit sanpellegrino.com

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer Portion 330 ml% RI* Per 330 ml
Energy 4 kJ15 kJ
-1 kcal4 kcal0 %
Fat 0 g0 g0 %
Of which Saturates 0 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate 0 g0 g0 %
Of which Sugars 0 g0 g0 %
Fibre 0 g0 g-
Protein 0 g0 g0 %
Salt 0 g0 g0 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

Using Product Information

Will not be buying again

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting sadly. Very fizzy but tastes flat? No real taste to it at all. Would not recommend.

