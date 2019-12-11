S. Pelegrino Essenza Tangerine & Strawberry 6X330ml

Will not be buying again
Absolutely disgusting sadly. Very fizzy but tastes flat? No real taste to it at all. Would not recommend.
Natural Mineral Water, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Tangerine and Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Store in a clean, cool, dry and odourless place, away from direct sunlight and freezing temperatures.Best Before End: See Pack
Pack contains 6 portions
6 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Portion 330 ml
|% RI* Per 330 ml
|Energy
|4 kJ
|15 kJ
|-
|1 kcal
|4 kcal
|0 %
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
