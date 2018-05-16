Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G

Product Description
- White Chocolate Egg with Lindor White Chocolate Truffles
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Irresistibly smooth
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place
Produce of
Manufactured in Italy
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
Distributor address
Return to
Net Contents
285g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2359kJ / 566 kcal Fat 35g - of which saturates 22g Carbohydrate 57g - of which sugars 55g Protein 4.7g Salt 0.25g
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2644kJ / 637 kcal Fat 49g - of which saturates 37g Carbohydrate 45g - of which sugars 43g Protein 3.7g Salt 0.20g
