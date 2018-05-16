By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor White Chocolate Egg With Truffles 285G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 8.00
£2.81/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Egg with Lindor White Chocolate Truffles
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime. When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

285g ℮

    Information

    • Irresistibly smooth
    • Highly meltable
    • Lindt White Chocolate Egg
    • Lindor White Chocolate Truffles

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya

    Storage

    • Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 2644kJ / 637 kcal
    Fat 49g
    - of which saturates 37g
    Carbohydrate 45g
    - of which sugars 43g
    Protein 3.7g
    Salt 0.20g

