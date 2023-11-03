Tesco Antibacterial Kitchen Cleaner With Bleach 750Ml

Tesco Anti-Bac Kitchen Foaming Cleaner with Bleach

Tesco Anti Bac Kitchen Foaming Cleaner with Bleach 750ml Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Cuts through grease & dried on food Tesco Anti bac kitchen foaming cleaner with bleach Formulated with bleach for a deeper clean. Suitable for cooker tops, tiled work surfaces, food preparation surfaces and sinks. *Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and viruses. Including H1N1 flu virus and Coronavirus. Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476.

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates. Also contains: Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 1.1g per 100g, Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750ml e

Preparation and Usage