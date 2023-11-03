We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Antibacterial Kitchen Cleaner With Bleach 750Ml

Tesco Antibacterial Kitchen Cleaner With Bleach 750Ml

3.8(43)
Write a review

£1.00

£1.33/litre

Tesco Anti-Bac Kitchen Foaming Cleaner with Bleach
Tesco Anti Bac Kitchen Foaming Cleaner with Bleach 750mlKills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Cuts through grease & dried on foodTesco Anti bac kitchen foaming cleaner with bleach Formulated with bleach for a deeper clean. Suitable for cooker tops, tiled work surfaces, food preparation surfaces and sinks. *Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and viruses. Including H1N1 flu virus and Coronavirus. Complies with EN 1276 and EN 14476.
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates. Also contains: Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 1.1g per 100g, Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750ml e

Preparation and Usage

Surfaces must be cool before application. Turn the spray nozzle to the ON position. Spray from 20cm. Leave for 5 minutes to kill bacteria and viruses. Wipe with a clean cloth then rinse. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.Mop up any spillages immediately. Use only as directed. Do not use on LCD and plasma screens. Avoid contact with marble, finished wooden surfaces, appliance lettering, clothes, carpets, soft furnishings, wallpaper, worn scratched or pitted appliance surfaces, painted or varnished surfaces, aluminium plated metal (chrome/gold) surfaces and enamel. On surfaces other than glass, mirror, tiles, test on an inconspicuous area first. Use Biocides Safely and Sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information (ROI only): For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166).

View all Kitchen Spray Cleaners & Antibacterial Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here