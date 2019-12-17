By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Fab Favourites Mixed 12 Pack 752Ml

Nestle Fab Favourites Mixed 12 Pack 752Ml
£ 3.50
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Nobbly Bobbly Ice Lollies: Strawberry flavoured ice cream and chocolate flavour ice cream centre with chocolate flavour coating and sugar balls. Fab Strawberry Ice Lollies: Strawberry and vanilla flavour ice lolly with a chocolate flavour coating and sugar strands. Toffee Crumble Ice Lollies: Vanilla flavour ice cream with a toffee flavour ice cream centre with a chocolate flavour coating and crumble pieces.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 752ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozen.Store below -18°C.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • www.myfabland.com

Net Contents

12 x Packs

Safety information

View more safety information

This Product May Stain

    Information

    Ingredients

    Strawberry Water Ice (62%) [Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (9%), Sugar, Strawberry Purée (5%), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Dextrose], Vanilla Flavour Ice (27%) [Water, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings], Sugar Strands (6%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic), Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (4%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 575kJ543kJ315kJ8400kJ
    -137kcal129kcal75kcal2000kcal
    Fat 4.6g4.4g2.5g70g
    of which: Saturates 1.9g1.8g1.0g20g
    Carbohydrates22.8g21.5g12.5g260g
    of which: Sugars 18.2g17.2g10.0g90g
    Fibre 0.3g0.3g0.2g-
    Protein 0.6g0.5g0.3g50g
    Salt 0.06g0.05g0.03g6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (58ml/54.7g)----
    Pack contains 4 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
  • Each Nobbly Bobbly Lolly** contains:,**One lolly (70ml/72.9g)
    • Energy868kJ 207kcal
      10%
    • Fat10.4g
      15%
    • Saturates5.5g
      27%
    • Sugars20.3g
      23%
    • Salt0.12g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Strawberry Flavoured Ice Cream (49%) [Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream (20%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Sugar Balls (16%) [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyllins), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (13%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 1191kJ1206kJ868kJ8400kJ
    -285kcal288kcal207kcal2000kcal
    Fat 14.2g14.4g10.4g70g
    of which: Saturates 7.5g7.6g5.5g20g
    Carbohydrates36.2g36.7g26.4g260g
    of which: Sugars 27.8g28.2g20.3g90g
    Fibre 0.8g0.8g0.6g-
    Protein 2.2g2.2g1.6g50g
    Salt 0.16g0.17g0.12g6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (70ml/72.9g)----
    Pack contains 4 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream (39%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Toffee Flavour Ice Cream (25%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (19%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Crumble Pieces (15%) [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Salt]

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 1266kJ1083kJ650kJ8400kJ
    -304kcal260kcal156kcal2000kcal
    Fat 19.0g16.3g9.8g70g
    of which: Saturates 9.3g7.9g4.8g20g
    Carbohydrates29.4g25.2g15.1g260g
    of which: Sugars 20.4g17.5g10.5g90g
    Fibre 0.9g0.7g0.4g-
    Protein 3.1g2.7g1.6g50g
    Salt 0.18g0.15g0.09g6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One lolly (60ml/51.3g)----
    Pack contains 4 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

