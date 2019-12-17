Nestle Fab Favourites Mixed 12 Pack 752Ml

Product Description
- Nobbly Bobbly Ice Lollies: Strawberry flavoured ice cream and chocolate flavour ice cream centre with chocolate flavour coating and sugar balls. Fab Strawberry Ice Lollies: Strawberry and vanilla flavour ice lolly with a chocolate flavour coating and sugar strands. Toffee Crumble Ice Lollies: Vanilla flavour ice cream with a toffee flavour ice cream centre with a chocolate flavour coating and crumble pieces.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 752ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Keep frozen.Store below -18°C.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This Product May Stain
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Net Contents
12 x Packs
Safety information
This Product May Stain
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Fab Strawberry 4 x 58ml e
- Nobbly Bobbly 4 x 70ml e
- Toffee Crumble 4 x 60ml e
Ingredients
Strawberry Water Ice (62%) [Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (9%), Sugar, Strawberry Purée (5%), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Dextrose], Vanilla Flavour Ice (27%) [Water, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings], Sugar Strands (6%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic), Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (4%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 575kJ 543kJ 315kJ 8400kJ - 137kcal 129kcal 75kcal 2000kcal Fat 4.6g 4.4g 2.5g 70g of which: Saturates 1.9g 1.8g 1.0g 20g Carbohydrates 22.8g 21.5g 12.5g 260g of which: Sugars 18.2g 17.2g 10.0g 90g Fibre 0.3g 0.3g 0.2g - Protein 0.6g 0.5g 0.3g 50g Salt 0.06g 0.05g 0.03g 6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (58ml/54.7g) - - - - Pack contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Each Nobbly Bobbly Lolly** contains:,**One lolly (70ml/72.9g)
- Energy868kJ 207kcal10%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates5.5g27%
- Sugars20.3g23%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ
Ingredients
Strawberry Flavoured Ice Cream (49%) [Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree (5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream (20%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Sugar Balls (16%) [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Curcumin, Chlorophyllins), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (13%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 1191kJ 1206kJ 868kJ 8400kJ - 285kcal 288kcal 207kcal 2000kcal Fat 14.2g 14.4g 10.4g 70g of which: Saturates 7.5g 7.6g 5.5g 20g Carbohydrates 36.2g 36.7g 26.4g 260g of which: Sugars 27.8g 28.2g 20.3g 90g Fibre 0.8g 0.8g 0.6g - Protein 2.2g 2.2g 1.6g 50g Salt 0.16g 0.17g 0.12g 6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (70ml/72.9g) - - - - Pack contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream (39%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Toffee Flavour Ice Cream (25%) [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (19%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Crumble Pieces (15%) [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Salt]
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 100ml Per Serving** Reference Intake* Energy 1266kJ 1083kJ 650kJ 8400kJ - 304kcal 260kcal 156kcal 2000kcal Fat 19.0g 16.3g 9.8g 70g of which: Saturates 9.3g 7.9g 4.8g 20g Carbohydrates 29.4g 25.2g 15.1g 260g of which: Sugars 20.4g 17.5g 10.5g 90g Fibre 0.9g 0.7g 0.4g - Protein 3.1g 2.7g 1.6g 50g Salt 0.18g 0.15g 0.09g 6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - **One lolly (60ml/51.3g) - - - - Pack contains 4 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
