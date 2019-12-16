By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean Spray Horseradish Sauce 215G

1(5)Write a review
Ocean Spray Horseradish Sauce 215G
£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

New

Product Description

  • Creamed Horseradish Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Prepared Fresh Horseradish (16%) (Horseradish, Rapeseed Oil, Acid: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Reconstituted Horseradish (5.5%), Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Free Range Egg Yolk Powder, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Horseradish Powder, Colour: Titanium Dioxide, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sweet Orange Oil, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Return to

  • We are always happy to help.
  • If you have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
  • Or visit us online at: www.oceanspray.co.uk
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Net Contents

215g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1479kJ/357kcal
Fat 28.5g
of which saturates 3.2g
Carbohydrate 19.4g
of which sugars 17.4g
Fibre 1.5g
Protein 3.0g
Salt 2.77g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Yuck!

1 stars

Disgusting! Was it the orange oil? Never again, can still taste it. Yuck!

Vile

1 stars

Ruined Sunday Dinner. Vile taste . Not Horseradish. Awful after taste that lingers .

Very weird taste in horseradish that I've known fr

1 stars

Very weird taste in horseradish that I've known from the past

This is nothing like horseradish sauce!! Tastes sw

1 stars

This is nothing like horseradish sauce!! Tastes sweet and has a citrus flavour. will be taking it back.

Big overtones of citrus! Weird.

2 stars

A very curious product. Horseradish sauce but not as we know it. Not what I was expecting at all. An over zealous addition of sweet orange oil during the production stage necessitates that this item should clearly be re-labelled – 'Horseradish Sauce with a twist of Orange'.

