Ocean Spray Horseradish Sauce 215G

Yuck!
Disgusting! Was it the orange oil? Never again, can still taste it. Yuck!
Vile
Ruined Sunday Dinner. Vile taste . Not Horseradish. Awful after taste that lingers .
Very weird taste in horseradish that I've known from the past
This is nothing like horseradish sauce!! Tastes sweet and has a citrus flavour. will be taking it back.
Big overtones of citrus! Weird.
A very curious product. Horseradish sauce but not as we know it. Not what I was expecting at all. An over zealous addition of sweet orange oil during the production stage necessitates that this item should clearly be re-labelled – 'Horseradish Sauce with a twist of Orange'.