Fuel10k Double Chocolate Oat Muffin 60G
New
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Muffin Mix with Oats & Sweetener
- For those that like a snack with a difference. We've created a delicious, velvety muffin mix with cocoa powder and chocolate chunks to make an awesome hot oat muffin that's ready in minutes. Just add water and pop in the microwave, cooked to perfection in under a minute. With 11g of protein per muffin and high fibre, your FUEL10K's waiting for you, and so's the day. Go get 'em. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more. Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
- Our indulgent oat muffins are high in protein, fibre and a doddle to make. If you're a chocolate lover, then double chocolate is the flavour for you. A delicious, hot muffin which tastes as good as it looks. It's the perfect snack to have during your busy day. Fuel Your Journey.
- Get Fuelled and Go for it! When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too. We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand. Fuel Your Journey.
- 11g protein
- Ready in 50 seconds
- Fuel your journey
- A delicious hot oat muffin
- Your morning fuel ready in seconds
- Just add water
- High protein and fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 60g
- High fibre
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flour (40%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (12.5%), Dried Egg White, Maltodextrin, Oats (6%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Pieces (4.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Dried Whole Egg, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Milk Protein, Vegetable Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts (including Peanuts), Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before, see base
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make Me
- Remove lid completely & add 60ml of cold water to pot (4 tablespoons)
- Stir thoroughly into a thick, velvety cake mix
- Cook in microwave, full power (800w) for 45 to 50 seconds
- Cooking times may vary according to microwave power
- Leave to stand for approximately 30 seconds & enjoy.
- Best enjoyed warm. Do not reheat.
Warnings
- Caution: Product will be hot.
Name and address
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE,
- UK.
Return to
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE,
- UK.
- fuel10k.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|Energy
|1197kJ / 286kcal
|718kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.2g
|19.3g
|of which sugars
|9.4g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|18.7g
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.0g
Safety information
Caution: Product will be hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019