Deliciously Ella Apple & Blackberry Crumble 275G
Product Description
- Baked apple and blackberries topped with a crunchy oat crumble.
- Cook with us:
- www.deliciouslyella.com
- Our Apple & Blackberry Crumble is the most delicious sweet treat, based on our favourite crumble recipes from our Cookbooks and the Deliciously Ella App.
- With a crunchy oat topping & a touch of cinnamon
- Plant-based deliciousness
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Apples (40%), Blackberries (22%), Gluten Free Oats, Gluten Free Oatflour, Date Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Oil, Ground Almonds, Ground Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Oats
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven. Remove all outer packaging including the film. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 35-40 minutes at 170°C fan (190°C Conventional or Gas Mark 5) until the top turns golden brown and and the fruit is piping hot.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- We like to serve our crumble with a scoop of coconut ice cream
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 138g portion
|Energy
|780kJ
|1076kJ
|-
|187kcal
|258kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|10.2g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|34.6g
|of which sugars
|13.4g
|18.5g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|6.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|5.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
