Deliciously Ella Apple & Blackberry Crumble 275G

£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

New

Product Description

  • Baked apple and blackberries topped with a crunchy oat crumble.
  • Cook with us:
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Our Apple & Blackberry Crumble is the most delicious sweet treat, based on our favourite crumble recipes from our Cookbooks and the Deliciously Ella App.
  • With a crunchy oat topping & a touch of cinnamon
  • Plant-based deliciousness
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

Apples (40%), Blackberries (22%), Gluten Free Oats, Gluten Free Oatflour, Date Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Oil, Ground Almonds, Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Oats

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat oven. Remove all outer packaging including the film. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 35-40 minutes at 170°C fan (190°C Conventional or Gas Mark 5) until the top turns golden brown and and the fruit is piping hot.
All appliances vary, these cooking instructions are a guide only.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How we like it:
  • We like to serve our crumble with a scoop of coconut ice cream

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 138g portion
Energy 780kJ1076kJ
-187kcal258kcal
Fat 7.4g10.2g
of which saturates 3.9g5.4g
Carbohydrate 25.1g34.6g
of which sugars 13.4g18.5g
Fibre 4.5g6.2g
Protein 3.7g5.1g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

