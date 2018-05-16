Deliciously Ella Nut Butter Balls Hazelnut 36G
New
Product Description
- Two balls of mixed dried fruit, hazelnuts and cacao filled with nut butter.
- To make these, we blend hazelnuts, dates, cacao and raisins into delicious balls, before filling them with a creamy hazelnut & almond butter centre. Made in small batches, they're our go-to on busy days.
- 2 balls per pack
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Dates, Hazelnuts (21%), Raisins (17%), Almond Butter (11%), Hazelnut Butter (11%), Gluten Free Oats, Cacao
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Warnings
- May contain the odd shell or date pit piece.
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
Return to
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
- hello@deliciouslyella.com
- Cook with us:
- www.deliciouslyella.com
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 36g pack:
|Energy
|1906kJ/455kcal
|686kJ/164kcal
|Fat
|27.1g
|9.8g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|42.6g
|15.3g
|of which sugars
|35.0g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|8.0g
|2.9g
|Protein
|9.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Trace
Safety information
