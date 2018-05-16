By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Nut Butter Balls Hazelnut 36G

£ 1.80
£5.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Two balls of mixed dried fruit, hazelnuts and cacao filled with nut butter.
  • To make these, we blend hazelnuts, dates, cacao and raisins into delicious balls, before filling them with a creamy hazelnut & almond butter centre. Made in small batches, they're our go-to on busy days.
  • 2 balls per pack
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Dates, Hazelnuts (21%), Raisins (17%), Almond Butter (11%), Hazelnut Butter (11%), Gluten Free Oats, Cacao

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Warnings

  • May contain the odd shell or date pit piece.

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 36g pack:
Energy 1906kJ/455kcal686kJ/164kcal
Fat 27.1g9.8g
of which saturates 2.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate 42.6g15.3g
of which sugars 35.0g12.6g
Fibre 8.0g2.9g
Protein 9.8g3.5g
Salt 0.01gTrace

Safety information

May contain the odd shell or date pit piece.

