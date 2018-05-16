Wicked Kitchen Bangin' Beetroot Tikka Kit 273G

- Energy401kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293kJ / 70kcal
Product Description
- Individual sachets of mild curry sauce, mild curry paste with beetroot powder and spices.
- Dreamy Tikka Masala with a rich coconut, tomato sauce and fragrant spice blend
- Dreamy Tikka Masala with a rich coconut, tomato sauce and fragrant spice blend
- Pack size: 273G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tikka Masala Sauce (81%)[Water, Coconut Cream (Coconut, Water, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 60)), Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Corn Starch, Ginger, Paprika Extract, Fenugreek], Tikka Masala Curry Paste (18%)[Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Coriander, Salt, Sugar, Corn Starch, Beetroot Powder, Garam Masala (Coriander Powder, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Clove Powder, Nutmeg), Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Dried Spices (1%) [Curry Leaves, Cardamom, Chilli Flakes].
Allergy Information
- May contain celery.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add spices to a pan over a medium heat for 30 seconds, add the paste and cook until fragrant, add the sauce pouch, bring to a simmer, add vegetables, reduce heat and cook for 10 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
273g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (137g)
|Energy
|293kJ / 70kcal
|401kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020