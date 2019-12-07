Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G

Really nice but you get so little in a pack that t
Really nice but you get so little in a pack that they're very expensive.
Wrong
Imagine eating breaded cardboard. This is it, but more expensive.
Delicious! Much better than Quorn.
These taste more chicken than chicken goujons. Super crunchy too. Please don't discontinue.
I don't understand what peoples' problem are with these. Think Tesco should be acknowledged for giving plant based substitutes a try. I have these microwaved, knowing it's going to be saggy coating and apparently not suitable, with lots of soya sauce and brown rice and broad beans. Lovely, and very much like chicken and rice. I do occasionally eat animal products, so I have not forgotten or am desperate.
Yummy! Super crispy and delicious - extra yummy with some tomato sauce on the side.
Not a fan, really. I had these as a snack in 2 portions, and while the outer coating was lovely, the inner was sort of like fatty tasteless quorn- which I'm not very fond of. If you like Quorn, you will probably enjoy these, otherwise try the southern fried fillets instead, which are a little tastier.
flavourless
flavour less, my kids wouldnt even eat them coated in tomato sauce or mayo
Stick with Quorn
Went in the bin
McD's veggie burger's better. Not a good outcome!
Taste wasn't awful, and that's probably the main reason I give it 2* instead of 1. Didn't smell appetising at all. Seriously dry. Couldn't have eaten without sauces. I know they're not claiming to be "like chicken" or anything like that, so I'll just assume they were trying to be like the lost Amazonian "generally what you don't want" plant, in which case, maybe I should have rated them better. Honestly, if you've a strong jaw and just don't care, I'm sure they'll deliver you protein. Otherwise, just don't bother. That godawful McDonald's veggie burger beats this hands down every day. The realisation of that means I'm downgrading to 1*. Also upgrading maccyd to 2* in my head. Sorry for any initial confusion...
Tasty and Crisp outer coating!
This product is really tasty! The crumb on the outside is nice and crisp and crunchy and the filling is a very good meat alternative flavour. I would recommend to people who are vegan, vegetarian or meat eaters