Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G

Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Goujons 190G
£ 2.00
£10.53/kg
3 goujons
  • Energy892kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Soy protein coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Seasoned soya tumbled in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Seasoned soya tumbled in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant based
  • Seasoned soya tumbled in crunchy breadcrumbs
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Maize, Soya Protein Concentrate (16%), Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Isolate (4%), Wheat Flour, Flavouring, Methyl Cellulose, Onion Powder, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Sugar Cane, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Malted Barley Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins.
Place goujons on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 goujons (89g**)
Energy1002kJ / 239kcal892kJ / 213kcal
Fat8.6g7.7g
Saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate24.9g22.2g
Sugars0.9g0.8g
Fibre3.5g3.1g
Protein13.7g12.2g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 178g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice but you get so little in a pack that t

3 stars

Really nice but you get so little in a pack that they're very expensive.

Wrong

1 stars

Imagine eating breaded cardboard. This is it, but more expensive.

Delicious! Much better than Quorn.

5 stars

These taste more chicken than chicken goujons. Super crunchy too. Please don't discontinue.

I don't understand what peoples' problem are with

5 stars

I don't understand what peoples' problem are with these. Think Tesco should be acknowledged for giving plant based substitutes a try. I have these microwaved, knowing it's going to be saggy coating and apparently not suitable, with lots of soya sauce and brown rice and broad beans. Lovely, and very much like chicken and rice. I do occasionally eat animal products, so I have not forgotten or am desperate.

Yummy! Super crispy and delicious - extra yummy wi

5 stars

Yummy! Super crispy and delicious - extra yummy with some tomato sauce on the side.

Not a fan, really. I had these as a snack in 2 por

2 stars

Not a fan, really. I had these as a snack in 2 portions, and while the outer coating was lovely, the inner was sort of like fatty tasteless quorn- which I'm not very fond of. If you like Quorn, you will probably enjoy these, otherwise try the southern fried fillets instead, which are a little tastier.

flavourless

1 stars

flavour less, my kids wouldnt even eat them coated in tomato sauce or mayo

Stick with Quorn

1 stars

Went in the bin

McD's veggie burger's better. Not a good outcome!

1 stars

Taste wasn't awful, and that's probably the main reason I give it 2* instead of 1. Didn't smell appetising at all. Seriously dry. Couldn't have eaten without sauces. I know they're not claiming to be "like chicken" or anything like that, so I'll just assume they were trying to be like the lost Amazonian "generally what you don't want" plant, in which case, maybe I should have rated them better. Honestly, if you've a strong jaw and just don't care, I'm sure they'll deliver you protein. Otherwise, just don't bother. That godawful McDonald's veggie burger beats this hands down every day. The realisation of that means I'm downgrading to 1*. Also upgrading maccyd to 2* in my head. Sorry for any initial confusion...

Tasty and Crisp outer coating!

5 stars

This product is really tasty! The crumb on the outside is nice and crisp and crunchy and the filling is a very good meat alternative flavour. I would recommend to people who are vegan, vegetarian or meat eaters

