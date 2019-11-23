Wicked Kitchen King Oyster Mushrooom 200G

Tesco's king oyster mushroom is always a good qual
Tesco's king oyster mushroom is always a good quality. It has a wonderful texture and I like to grill it. A good sauce of fiber.
Versatile mushrooms with great texture
Fantastic mushrooms! I like to slice thinly, marinade and fry to make mushroom bacon. Doesn't go mushy and has a 'meaty' texture. I hope Tesco never stops selling them! So happy they have the brilliant Derek Sarno on the team, he brings so much innovation which leads to great products like this.