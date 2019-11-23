By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen King Oyster Mushrooom 200G

5(2)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen King Oyster Mushrooom 200G
£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Product Description

  • King oyster mushrooms.
  • Expertly grown for their distinct flavour and versatility. Great as the star of a meal or accompaniment!
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Rinse or wipe before use. Cook thoroughly before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g
of which sugars0.3g
Fibre0.7g
Protein1.0g
Salt<0.01g
Folic Acid40.0µg (20% NRV)
Pantothenic Acid2.3mg (38% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco's king oyster mushroom is always a good qual

5 stars

Tesco's king oyster mushroom is always a good quality. It has a wonderful texture and I like to grill it. A good sauce of fiber.

Versatile mushrooms with great texture

5 stars

Fantastic mushrooms! I like to slice thinly, marinade and fry to make mushroom bacon. Doesn't go mushy and has a 'meaty' texture. I hope Tesco never stops selling them! So happy they have the brilliant Derek Sarno on the team, he brings so much innovation which leads to great products like this.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Tesco Finest Shiitake Mushrooms 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Tesco Finest Wild Mushrooms 100G

£ 2.00
£20.00/kg

Wicked Kitchen Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150G

£ 1.50
£10.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here