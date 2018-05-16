Simple Protect & Glow Express Glow Clay Polish 150Ml
New
- Transform your skin from dull to brightened in just 1 minute. Yep – 60 seconds is all it takes for our NEW Protect ‘n’ Glow Express Glow Clay Polish to sweep away dead skin cells and brighten dull skin. Oh, and it’s the perfect exfoliating cleanser for sensitive skin, too.
- Did you know, build-up of dead skin and grime is the no.1 culprit for dullness? Plus, overexposure to UV rays, everyday pollution and blue light from your fave electronic devices can also leave it feeling sensitive. That’s why our 2-in-1 clay cleanser and exfoliator, with natural clays, attracts pollutants, grime and dead skin. Our Formula, with Vitamins C & E and organic Ginger Root, helps brighten for naturally radiant skin.
- To get glowing skin: massage our Clay Polish onto cleansed skin for 1 minute and let the natural bamboo exfoliators do their thing. Then rinse and glow!
- Like all Simple products, our face scrub is free from artificial colour and perfume and has no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. In fact, we only include mild ingredients that love your skin
- Our cleansing Protect ‘n’ Glow Express Glow Clay Polish instantly smooths, brightens and revitalises for glowing skin
- Natural bamboo exfoliators make this Simple cleanser and face scrub gentle, plus antioxidants Vitamin C & E and organic Ginger Root help transform your skin from dull to brightened
- Our Express Glow Clay Polish is free from artificial colour, perfume and mineral oil and contains no harsh chemicals
- A gentle face scrub that’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, to brighten dull skin
- With natural clays, this 2-in-1 exfoliating cleanser attracts dirt like a magnet for instantly clean, satisfyingly smooth and revitalised skin
- An essential face cleanser to help tackle the effects of modern life, it removes pollutants, grime and dead skin cells for selfie-ready, radiant skin
- Pack size: 150ML
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Bentonite, Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetyl Alcohol, Bambusa Arundinacea Stem Extract, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Sulfate, Ceteareth-20, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-4, Zingiber Ofﬁcinale Root Juice
Produce of
Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Gently massage a thin layer onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly with water. Gentle enough for daily use.
- WARNING: for external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
150 ℮
