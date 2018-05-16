By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Vindaloo Vibe Kit 272G

£ 2.50
£9.20/kg
1/2 a pack
  • Energy354kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ / 62kcal

Product Description

  • Individual sachets of hot curry paste, hot curry sauce and whole hot chillies
  • Fiery Goan inspired vindaloo with purple carrot, tamarind and a sweet n' spicy hit
  • Pack size: 272G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vindaloo Sauce [Water, Tomato, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves, Cumin Powder, Mustard Powder ], Vindaloo Paste [Red Chilli (5%), Ginger, Onion, Garlic, Curry Powder [Mustard Powder, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Salt, Fennel, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Salt, Water], Dried Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place pan over a medium heat, add 1 tbsp oil and vindaloo paste. Stirring gently and cook for 1 minute.
Add sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat and crumble in the dried chillies according to taste, cook for a further 5 minutes.
Serve with rice and vegetables of your choice.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains whole chillies which are very hot..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

272g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a pack (136g)
Energy260kJ / 62kcal354kJ / 85kcal
Fat2.9g3.9g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate6.9g9.4g
Sugars3.5g4.8g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein1.2g1.6g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

