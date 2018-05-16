Wicked Kitchen Vindaloo Vibe Kit 272G

- Energy354kJ 85kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260kJ / 62kcal
Product Description
- Individual sachets of hot curry paste, hot curry sauce and whole hot chillies
- Fiery Goan inspired vindaloo with purple carrot, tamarind and a sweet n' spicy hit
- Pack size: 272G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vindaloo Sauce [Water, Tomato, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves, Cumin Powder, Mustard Powder ], Vindaloo Paste [Red Chilli (5%), Ginger, Onion, Garlic, Curry Powder [Mustard Powder, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Salt, Fennel, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Salt, Water], Dried Red Chilli.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place pan over a medium heat, add 1 tbsp oil and vindaloo paste. Stirring gently and cook for 1 minute.
Add sauce and simmer for 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat and crumble in the dried chillies according to taste, cook for a further 5 minutes.
Serve with rice and vegetables of your choice.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains whole chillies which are very hot..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
272g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a pack (136g)
|Energy
|260kJ / 62kcal
|354kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: This product contains whole chillies which are very hot..
